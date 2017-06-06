Photos: Two children killed as fire razes buildings in Bonny, Rivers State

Two children, age 10 and 14, were burnt to death on Tuesday morning when fire razed properties along SDP Road in Bonny LGA of Rivers State.
It was gathered that the fire started in the early hours of today with an uncontrollable speed and force. Source of fire is yet to be known.
The CTC Chairman of the LGA, Hon. Sim Emmanuel Hart, accompanied by his Secretary Lady Helen Jack-Wilson Pepple, Supervisors and Advisers of Council are currently at the scene to confirm the unfortunate incident.
More photos below...
Photo credit: Kingsley Tammy
Oh dear!
... Merited happiness
