Photos: Traditional priests in Ikorodu hold emergency meeting over increasing Badoo killings, declares war on the cult group

Following the recent attack on a family of five by members of the
nototious secret cult, Badoo, traditional priests in Ikorodu yesterday
evening held an emergency meeting at the Ikorodu monarch's palace. The
meeting was to chart ways of stopping the cult members from carrying out
further attacks on residents of the community. See more photos from the
meeting after the cut...
6 comments:
If government cannt help it's about time u guys go traditional and spritual on dem
EVIL PEOPLE... THEY'RE ALL AWARE OF BADOO CULT
Any way is a way..but if this is the way Nigeria plan on treating cases that threaten the lives of it citizen then it a shame.
Let me even ask abeg this badoo what are their motives for killing all this people? Is it that they speak against them or they just want to rob them or they want to make their presence felt
Me and my manhood confuse o
Traditional priest? No be them dey send the killers. Anyways, it's a step atleast, not even police have made an effort period
Yessss this is very good.what rubbish!
