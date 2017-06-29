 Photos: Traditional priests in Ikorodu hold emergency meeting over increasing Badoo killings, declares war on the cult group | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 29 June 2017

Photos: Traditional priests in Ikorodu hold emergency meeting over increasing Badoo killings, declares war on the cult group

Following the recent attack on a family of five by members of the nototious secret cult, Badoo, traditional priests in Ikorodu yesterday evening held an emergency meeting at the Ikorodu monarch's palace. The meeting was to chart ways of stopping the cult members from carrying out further attacks on residents of the community. See more photos from the meeting after the cut...


Posted by at 6/29/2017 11:55:00 am

6 comments:

hrm paul said...

If government cannt help it's about time u guys go traditional and spritual on dem

29 June 2017 at 11:57
OSINANL said...

EVIL PEOPLE... THEY'RE ALL AWARE OF BADOO CULT

29 June 2017 at 12:01
BROTHER NDUBISI said...

Any way is a way..but if this is the way Nigeria plan on treating cases that threaten the lives of it citizen then it a shame.
Let me even ask abeg this badoo what are their motives for killing all this people? Is it that they speak against them or they just want to rob them or they want to make their presence felt

Me and my manhood confuse o

29 June 2017 at 12:05
Esther Norah said...

Traditional priest? No be them dey send the killers. Anyways, it's a step atleast, not even police have made an effort period

29 June 2017 at 12:07
Amos Mohammed said...

Yessss this is very good.what rubbish!

29 June 2017 at 12:16
Akeem Opayemi said...

29 June 2017 at 12:30

