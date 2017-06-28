 Photos: Three FUTO students arrested for armed robbery, cultism, assault in Imo State | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Wednesday, 28 June 2017

Photos: Three FUTO students arrested for armed robbery, cultism, assault in Imo State

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Chris Okey Ezike, on Tuesday, June 27, paraded over 30 suspects arrested for various crimes ranging from kidnapping, cultism, stealing, and armed robbery.
Among the suspects paraded are three students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) arrested for alleged armed robbery and cult-related offences.


Briefing newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Owerri, Ezike said the FUTO students identified as Igboerika Ifeanyi Paul, 23; Obodo John Ifeanyi, 23; and Agumadu Tochukwu, 19, robbed one, O. N. Felix, of the same institution, at Eziobodo hostel, of a laptop and other electrical accessories, after attacking him with an axe and other dangerous weapons.

Items recovered from them included laptop, one axe, 20 SIM cards from different networks, two hammers and four black axes.

 Ezike said the effort of the anti-cult unit of his command yielded results in apprehending the suspects, disclosing that the new approach adopted by his command such as ‘operation identification, arrest, detention and prosecution of suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists and other notorious criminals; and profiling of communities, organizations/hotels, have yielded fruits.
He also disclosed that other measures, such as forensic technology in investigation and detection had been helpful in tracking suspected criminals in the 27 local councils of the state.

More photos below...



Posted by at 6/28/2017 04:40:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts