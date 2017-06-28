Photos: Three FUTO students arrested for armed robbery, cultism, assault in Imo State

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Chris Okey Ezike, on Tuesday, June 27, paraded over 30 suspects arrested for various crimes ranging from kidnapping, cultism, stealing, and armed robbery.
Among the suspects paraded are three students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) arrested for alleged armed robbery and cult-related offences.
Briefing newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Owerri, Ezike said the FUTO students identified as Igboerika Ifeanyi Paul, 23; Obodo John Ifeanyi, 23; and Agumadu Tochukwu, 19, robbed one, O. N. Felix, of the same institution, at Eziobodo hostel, of a laptop and other electrical accessories, after attacking him with an axe and other dangerous weapons.
Items recovered from them included laptop, one axe, 20 SIM cards from different networks, two hammers and four black axes.
Ezike said the effort of the anti-cult unit of his command yielded results in apprehending the suspects, disclosing that the new approach adopted by his command such as ‘operation identification, arrest, detention and prosecution of suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists and other notorious criminals; and profiling of communities, organizations/hotels, have yielded fruits.
