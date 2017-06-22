 Photos: Thousands gather for Otto Warmbier's funeral; the American student who died at the hands of North Korea | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 22 June 2017

Photos: Thousands gather for Otto Warmbier's funeral; the American student who died at the hands of North Korea

This morning, friends and family members gathered in Ohio to say goodbye to an American student who died just six days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

22 year old Otto Warmbier was arrested in North Korea while visiting as a tourist in 2016.

 
He was brought back to the United States last week with severe brain damage, in what doctors described as state of 'unresponsive wakefulness,' and died on Monday

Thousands turned out to pay their respects to Otto at his funeral which held at the at Pendery Center for the Arts a hall which has a capacity of about 2,100 but may people couldn't get inside because it was already filled to capacity.

After the service which lasted for about an hour his dad led a procession to Oak Hill Cemetery where he was buried.
More photos below...


