Photos: "Thank you Lord for saving me" Last FB post of 400L FUTO student and fashion designer days before he was found dead

Friends and family have been thrown into mourning following the painful death of a promising fashion designer and 400 level student of the Federal University of Technology.Reports are sketchy, however, according to details gathered fro his siblings and friends, Tochukwu Paschal Njoku was declared missing on Thursday, June 8, after he left with a friend from Ihiagwa to Owerri to pick up something.
"Thank you for saving my life today...I appreciate you deeply"
When a friend Fortunatus Ibekwe asked what happened, Tochukwu simply replied:
"Ekwe di bad"
6 comments:
REST IN PEACE
So help us God
Fine boy...RIP
Stop posting everything on social media and live a private life. They won't hear social media is not a diary please. They feel he was smart and they have to plan another way to get him unfortunately they succeed.. what about his friend that occupied to owerri? R.I.P
May his soul rest in peace, but what's d meaning of ekwe di bad?
Eyah!
May his soul rest in peace.
Your comment will be visible after approval
Post a Comment