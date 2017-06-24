 Photos: "Thank you Lord for saving me" Last FB post of 400L FUTO student and fashion designer days before he was found dead | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 24 June 2017

Photos: "Thank you Lord for saving me" Last FB post of 400L FUTO student and fashion designer days before he was found dead

Friends and family have been thrown into mourning following the painful death of a promising fashion designer and 400 level student of the Federal University of Technology.
Reports are sketchy, however, according to details gathered fro his siblings and friends, Tochukwu Paschal Njoku was declared missing on Thursday, June 8, after he left with a friend from Ihiagwa to Owerri to pick up something.
 Later the police found their car (a navy blue Lexus 330) abandoned but no sign of the occupants. Unfortunately, his body was found on Monday, June 12.
 Three days before he disappeared, precisely on June 5th, Tochukwu, who goes by the Facebook name, TC Shzzy wrote:

"Thank you for saving my life today...I appreciate you deeply"

When a friend Fortunatus Ibekwe asked what happened, Tochukwu simply replied:

"Ekwe di bad"







6 comments:

Manuel Kunmi said...

REST IN PEACE

24 June 2017 at 06:34
Precious Ibeh said...

So help us God

24 June 2017 at 06:35
RIL TEEZ ORGANICS said...

Fine boy...RIP

24 June 2017 at 06:50
Anonymous said...

Stop posting everything on social media and live a private life. They won't hear social media is not a diary please. They feel he was smart and they have to plan another way to get him unfortunately they succeed.. what about his friend that occupied to owerri? R.I.P

24 June 2017 at 06:53
Chommy Gold said...

May his soul rest in peace, but what's d meaning of ekwe di bad?

24 June 2017 at 07:10
Alloy Chikezie said...

Eyah!
May his soul rest in peace.

24 June 2017 at 07:12

