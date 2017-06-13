 Photos: Syrian artist depicts Trump, Obama, Putin and other world leaders as refugees | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 13 June 2017

Photos: Syrian artist depicts Trump, Obama, Putin and other world leaders as refugees

"Being a refugee is like having a new lump in your body that you had nothing to do with, and it will stay until the last day, so you better deal with it," these are the words of  Abdalla Al Omari a Syrian artist who has refugee status in Belgium.

Omari is breaking the internet with his new paintaings.
He re-imagined US President Donald Trump, Obama, Vladimir Putin and other world leaders as refugees in a series of paintings currently on display in Dubai tagged 'The Vulnerability Series'.

In the series, President Trump is portrayed as a refugee holding a young child; his belongings and a sleeping mat on his back, a photo of his family clutched in his right hand.

 More photos below...





Martins Virus Code said...

Putin still looks gangster

13 June 2017 at 18:13
Larry said...

nice painting, let us hope that it inspires the world leader to end the refugee crisis

interested in penis enlargement? click here now

all around the world both in the middle east, asia, south america and back home in africa.

13 June 2017 at 18:18

