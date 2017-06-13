Photos: Syrian artist depicts Trump, Obama, Putin and other world leaders as refugees

"Being a refugee is like having a new lump in your body that you had nothing to do with, and it will stay until the last day, so you better deal with it," these are the words of Abdalla Al Omari a Syrian artist who has refugee status in Belgium.
Omari is breaking the internet with his new paintaings.
He re-imagined US President Donald Trump, Obama, Vladimir Putin and other world leaders as refugees in a series of paintings currently on display in Dubai tagged 'The Vulnerability Series'.
More photos below...
2 comments:
Putin still looks gangster
nice painting, let us hope that it inspires the world leader to end the refugee crisis
all around the world both in the middle east, asia, south america and back home in africa.
