Photos: Suspected female kidnapper apprehended in Ikorodu

A suspected female kidnapper was apprehended on Remilekun Ayangade Street, Olayemi Estate, Agbele Area of Ikorodu today June 17th. Although the details surrounding the matter is still sketchy, the lady has been locked up in the home of one of the chiefs of the community who is keeping her until the police arrive as members of the community were clamoring for jungle justice.
They are gathered in front of the chief's house demanding for the release of the woman. See the photos after the cut...
5 comments:
I feel sorry for her,she looks so so wretched.Her case looks to be a case of poverty not wickedness like the billionaire murderer/kidnapper Evans.
Hmmm
Oohh sorry wretched kidnapper
Hm na kidnapper dey reign now. I hope innocent people are not being framed o.
