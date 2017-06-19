 Photos: Super Eagles midfielder, Mikel Agu, weds his longtime girlfriend, Henrietta | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 19 June 2017

Photos: Super Eagles midfielder, Mikel Agu, weds his longtime girlfriend, Henrietta

Super Eagles midfielder and FC Porto player, Mikel Agu, got married to his longtime girlfriend, Henrietta, in Asaba, Delta state over the weekend. Congrats to him and his wife. Continue to see more photos...







3 comments:

Cody said...

happy married life to mikel agu and his new wife henrietta. men value a woman more

want to get a bigger penis? click here now

when they stay with them during hard time.....but most babes are looking 4 fast food.

19 June 2017 at 16:42
Davido's driver said...

congrts

19 June 2017 at 16:42
Joyous babe, Linda Ikeji FIrst Cousin said...

Congrats to them.

19 June 2017 at 16:55

