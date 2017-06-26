Photos: Stars stun at the 2017 BET Awards Grey Carpet

The 2017 BET Awards is currently underway and some of your fave celebrities are arriving at the annual show. Jada Pinkett Smith, Wocka Flocka's wife and reality star, Tammy Rivera, Kat Graham, Dascha Polanco and LeToya Luckett are a few of the dazzling stars who hit the show's Grey carpet at the Microsoft Theater Sunday night/this morning. Gucci Mane and DJ Khaled's son, Asahd Khaled
Some of the night's presenters include Yara Shahidi, Cardi B, Issa Rae, Jamie Foxx, La La Anthony, the cast of Girls Trip (Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah), Robin Thede, Trevor Noah, Demetrius Shipp Jr. and Cari Champion.
Other performers like Big Sean, Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, DJ Khaled, Future, A$AP Rocky, French Montana, Gucci Mane, SZA, Swae Lee and Khalidare also slated to entertain.
