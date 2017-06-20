"So yesterday (June 16) we went to brentwoodpark Pick and Pay at around 11.30am... walking past a car talking to my dad in the corner of my eye i noticed a little hand playing with a mobile in a car.. i walked back to the car and here is a baby about 3 months old all alone in the car..
window half way open.. and this poor lil baby sitting by himself in the car... i called the security telling him if he knows there is a baby alone in this car.. he called other security by this time i was fuming!!with about 5 security guards around the car here the mother comes walking out and Lost my maribles!Asking her if this is her baby all alone in the car.. she unlocked the car and gave me a dirty look and just continue to unlock the car.. the security guards also tried to talk to her after her shopping spree and her baby alone in the car!She had a kak attitude and proceed to take the child out after my performance.. the baby is really like 3 months old.. so im posting these pics just for awareness of our kids.. and who ever might know this mother.. tell her to wake up"
Tuesday, 20 June 2017
Photos: South African woman shows no remorse after being reprimanded for leaving her baby in car to go shopping
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/20/2017 10:01:00 pm
