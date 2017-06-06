Photos: Soldiers allegedly assault man over unpaid debt in Delta

According to him, he was chained to an Iron Pole and a Cutlass and other dangerous weapons were used to beat him up.
Below is his account as shared on JLAA's Facebook page
"I introduced a friend based on trust to my aunt who is a car dealer ..he came to buy my aunt's faulty car for 550k without dropping any peny with the agreement that he would have to fix the car first before he starts paying..so due to the trust I have for him,the car was given to him by my aunt.. Then after a while he stopped picking his calls,my aunt now asked me to take her to my friend's family and which I did..when we got there,we met with the parents and they told my aunt to give them some time to pay her,but after a while she got angry cos she never heard from them. then she called me that she was going to the guy's family to tell them to get ready as she's going to come with a native doctor to do some native stuff since they don't want to pay. So after warning them,she went with the juju man and did what she did..then after my aunt noticed I was beginning to be successful, she turned to me that I should pay for the car.. But I told her to give me sometime to look for my friend as I was already making my own moves about getting him..but my aunt was just too obstinate that she started asking me to sell my only car so I can pay her if I don't have the money. Now,because I refused to sell my car or handed it over,the son came to my house with a Hilux that contained five army officers.. They took me to their base at ifunnaya street in Asaba ,handcuffed me on iron pole and started hitting my back brutally with cutlass and other harmful weapon"More photos below...
What concerns Nigeria Army and debt recovery?
We are going into investigation to bring the perpetrators of this act to Justice"
