 Photos: Smugglers develop new ingenious way to smuggle rice into the country | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Saturday, 10 June 2017

Photos: Smugglers develop new ingenious way to smuggle rice into the country

Officers and Men of Ogun Area Command have exposed the new ingenious way smugglers try to bring in bags of rice into the country. The command in a statement released, says it has made over 20 seizures between 19th May to 3rd June, 2017. The seizures includes are:

- One Toyota Carina II car with rice concealed in boot,  spare tyre, engine compartment, roof and every  inconceivable parts of the rickety vehicle.
- One Renault truck loaded with two hundred (200) bags of  50kg rice concealed with woods and
- One J5 bus with thirty (30) bags of 50kg rice also  concealed with woods.
Posted by at 6/10/2017 05:12:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts