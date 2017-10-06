Photos: Smugglers develop new ingenious way to smuggle rice into the country

Officers and Men of Ogun Area Command have exposed the new ingenious way smugglers try to bring in bags of rice into the country. The command in a statement released, says it has made over 20 seizures between 19th May to 3rd June, 2017. The seizures includes are:
- One Toyota Carina II car with rice concealed in boot,
spare tyre, engine compartment, roof and every
inconceivable parts of the rickety vehicle.
- One Renault truck loaded with two hundred (200) bags of
50kg rice concealed with woods and
- One J5 bus with thirty (30) bags of 50kg rice also
concealed with woods.
