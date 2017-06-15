 Photos: Senators converge to offer prayers over Saraki's victory at the CCT | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 15 June 2017

Photos: Senators converge to offer prayers over Saraki's victory at the CCT

After the CCT ruling in favor of Saraki yesterday, Christian and Muslim Senators converged to offer prayers of thanksgiving to God for vindicating him. Another photo after the cut...

Alloy Chikezie said...

Warreva

15 June 2017 at 11:54
OSINANL said...

YEYE PEOPLE...

15 June 2017 at 11:56
Anonymous said...

Cool







15 June 2017 at 12:01
Vivian Reginalds said...

WCH KAIN PRAYERS?
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

15 June 2017 at 12:12
Marcus said...

to me This CCT thing is actually, a terrible disgrace! a very poor decision I pray we

see things in a better way and stand up for our right to say enough is enough

15 June 2017 at 12:16
Anonymous said...

God help our country

15 June 2017 at 12:19

