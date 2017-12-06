Photos: Senator Shehu Sani visit family of man allegedly killed by a soldier in Kaduna

On Saturday, Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district in the senate, paid a visit to the Unguwan Television community in the state to condole with the family of Mr Solomon Andy, a young man who was allegedly killed by an armed military personnel last Friday (Read here)
.
In an earlier report shared by LIB, the deceased was killed by a soldier who got angry after he failed to obey his order to stop packing sand from a drainage at the popular Command Secondary School, by Sabo Express Road in Kaduna.
Shehu Sani says Justice must be served in this case.
