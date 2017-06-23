 Photos: See the alleged face of notorious armed robber shot dead in Imo State | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 23 June 2017

Photos: See the alleged face of notorious armed robber shot dead in Imo State

Men of the Imo State Police Command arrested a female member of a six-man armed robbery gang and shot dead one identified as Onyinye Uwandu aka Dimkpa during a robbery operation last Tuesday. See previous report here: here. A Facebook user, Elochukwu posted these photos which he claims are that of the deceased suspect. Continue to see more.




3 comments:

Prince lexton said...

I've no pity for his kind and generation. Rot in hell.

23 June 2017 at 17:44
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

This reporter's grammar is enough to kill the guy fa


... Merited happiness

23 June 2017 at 17:52

