 Photos: Rivers state PDP chieftain, Tubotamuno Dick, survives assassination attempt | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Saturday, 17 June 2017

Photos: Rivers state PDP chieftain, Tubotamuno Dick, survives assassination attempt

PDP chieftain in Rivers state, Tubotamuno Dick and his friend, Tomi Alalibo, survived an assassination attempt on their lives few days ago. According to the spouse of Mr Dick, they were on their way to Eagle Island when they were attacked by gunmen believed to be assassins. They are both in a hospital battling for their lives as they are said to be in critical conditions.

Wife of the PDP chieftain, Somina Evans, shared some photos on Facebook today as she called for prayers for the survival of both men.


"Pal's pls help me pray for d survival of my hubby Barr Tubotamuno Dick,who was attacked alongside with his friend few days ago on his way to Eagle Island, to drop his friend Mr Tomi Alalibo by an unknown gunmen.The attack was more like an assassination attempt rather than a robbery case as stated earlier.You can go to Ilaobushi police station to see the car,then you will be convinced with my point. And pray for God healings as he struggles btw life n death".

Posted by at 6/17/2017 04:37:00 pm

6 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Na wa o


... Merited happiness

17 June 2017 at 16:43
MUFC said...

Which way Naija?

17 June 2017 at 17:04
Chike TEFLON said...

Na wa ooo.

Thank God for his life

17 June 2017 at 17:14
FRESH said...

You wanna play politics in Nigeria & you don't have a bullet proof car? #suicide.

17 June 2017 at 17:30
okonkwo christian .c said...

Buy a land today in the prestigious cedar wood estate, free trade zone in ibeju-lekki Lagos Nigeria. Owning a land in this premises have a greater appreciation rate of over 300% in 2 years because of the new international airport, deep seaport, dangote refinery and the lekki free trade zone. Be a part of the future today. Come for inspection. Installment payment is also available. Call chris 08133894831

17 June 2017 at 17:40
okonkwo christian .c said...

Buy a land today in the prestigious cedar wood estate, free trade zone in ibeju-lekki Lagos Nigeria for N3.6m/ plot. Owning a land in this premises have a greater appreciation rate of over 300% in 2 years because of the new international airport, deep seaport, dangote refinery and the lekki free trade zone. Be a part of the future today. Come for inspection. Installment payment is also available. Call chris

17 June 2017 at 17:41

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts