Photos: Rivers state PDP chieftain, Tubotamuno Dick, survives assassination attempt

Wife of the PDP chieftain, Somina Evans, shared some photos on Facebook today as she called for prayers for the survival of both men.
"Pal's pls help me pray for d survival of my hubby Barr Tubotamuno Dick,who was attacked alongside with his friend few days ago on his way to Eagle Island, to drop his friend Mr Tomi Alalibo by an unknown gunmen.The attack was more like an assassination attempt rather than a robbery case as stated earlier.You can go to Ilaobushi police station to see the car,then you will be convinced with my point. And pray for God healings as he struggles btw life n death".
6 comments:
Na wa o
... Merited happiness
Which way Naija?
Na wa ooo.
Thank God for his life
You wanna play politics in Nigeria & you don't have a bullet proof car? #suicide.
