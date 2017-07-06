 Photos: Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, his wife and associates celebrate Real Madrid's victory | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 7 June 2017

Photos: Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, his wife and associates celebrate Real Madrid's victory

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike and his wife, Suzzette, gathered his friends and associates to celebrate the recent victory of football club, Real Madrid at the recently concluded UEFA Championships league. See more photos after the cut.









6/07/2017 05:05:00 pm

12 comments:

wrightabidemi1 said...

Really??? Has the governor ever celebrated any club in naija' victory? Funny,these are the same people asking Nigerians to buy made in naija productions yet you can't celebrate any football club in naija but you gather people to celebrate a foreign football club!

7 June 2017 at 17:13
Anonymous said...

Yeye people...them no fit celebrate their own rivers united like that ooo. Abeg next please...

7 June 2017 at 17:15
Ikwe Sunday said...

hala madrid

7 June 2017 at 17:16
Anonymous said...

I pity my country Nigeria,we ve no leader, wike u re very stupid to a fault,is dis wat u re doing with tax payers money.celebrating madrid dat is not even in Africa while beheading is on-going at d street.sorry rivers,sorry Nigeria, sorry Africa cos we re our own problem.

7 June 2017 at 17:16
Anonymous said...

U should ve invested in ur state football team if u luv football dis much cos madrid dont know any name called wike d stupid governor

7 June 2017 at 17:18
frank lucas said...

I wonder how many millions was spent on this. Is he gonna invite the Real Madrid players to Rivers State. Idiots-In-Chief ruling Nigeria

7 June 2017 at 17:19
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Good

7 June 2017 at 17:22
Anonymous said...

Total foolishness, whats your business with Real Madrid Football Club? wasting state money for meaningless activities when families are living below N500 a day. waste of space.

7 June 2017 at 17:25
Anonymous said...

Youthful misguided exuberance.

7 June 2017 at 17:26
george ayanlechi said...

Youthful misguided exuberance

7 June 2017 at 17:27
george ayanlechi said...

7 June 2017 at 17:31
Anonymous said...

Shut the fuck up, don't u support teams outside nigeria

7 June 2017 at 17:32

