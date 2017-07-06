Photos: Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, his wife and associates celebrate Real Madrid's victory
Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike and his wife, Suzzette, gathered his friends and associates to celebrate the recent victory of football club, Real Madrid at the recently concluded UEFA Championships league. See more photos after the cut.
12 comments:
Really??? Has the governor ever celebrated any club in naija' victory? Funny,these are the same people asking Nigerians to buy made in naija productions yet you can't celebrate any football club in naija but you gather people to celebrate a foreign football club!
Yeye people...them no fit celebrate their own rivers united like that ooo. Abeg next please...
hala madrid
I pity my country Nigeria,we ve no leader, wike u re very stupid to a fault,is dis wat u re doing with tax payers money.celebrating madrid dat is not even in Africa while beheading is on-going at d street.sorry rivers,sorry Nigeria, sorry Africa cos we re our own problem.
U should ve invested in ur state football team if u luv football dis much cos madrid dont know any name called wike d stupid governor
I wonder how many millions was spent on this. Is he gonna invite the Real Madrid players to Rivers State. Idiots-In-Chief ruling Nigeria
Good
Total foolishness, whats your business with Real Madrid Football Club? wasting state money for meaningless activities when families are living below N500 a day. waste of space.
Youthful misguided exuberance.
Shut the fuck up, don't u support teams outside nigeria
