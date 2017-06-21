Photos: Rice farmers brutally hacked by Fulani herdsmen in Benue State

Some rice farmer are currently receiving treatment at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital after they were attacked by Fulani herdsmen in North Bank, Makurdi on Tuesday, June 20According to Ukan Kurugh, after butchering the farmers, the herdsmen led their cows into the farm and started grazing.
"While we were busy on a peaceful protest today to Government House Makurdi to show support to the governor for passing and signing the anti grazing bill into law and to also frown @ the various threat/comments by the Miyyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) innocent rice farmers were however butchered @ North Bank across the bridge when they were farming rice and herdsmen walked onto the farm and started grazing. The result is what you are seeing below as the injured farmers were rushed to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital. These people (fulanis) have been showing themselves inspite of the passing and signing of the anti grazing bill into law. The Fulani herdsmen are still threatening the indigenous and peace loving people of Benue state. What is the FG up to?"
