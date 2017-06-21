 Photos: Police rescue 13-year-old boy chained by his father over alleged N2000 theft in Ogun | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Photos: Police rescue 13-year-old boy chained by his father over alleged N2000 theft in Ogun

Officers attached to Sgamu Police Division of the Ogun State Command has rescued a 13-year-old teenager, who was chained by his father for stealing his N2,000 at their residence in Shagamu.

Neighbours found the teenager naked on the bare floor with his hands and legs bound. There are reportedly blood stains on his body.

When asked why he was in the position, his father, Adeoye Oreyomi, 41, accused him of stealing his N2,000.

A resident, Modupe Okeshola, alleged that it was not the first time the boy was tortured by his father.

"This is how this boy has been dehumanised by his father. Even if he stole, is this the right way to discipline a child? He even padlocked the chains so that nobody can rescue him. We had to call in the Police because we were afraid that the boy might die."
The Divisional Police Officer, Shagamu Division, Aduroja Moses, reportedly led a team of policemen to the house, from where the teenager was rescued and taken to the hospital.

Spokesman for Ogun State Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident said the father has been arrested and will be charged to court.
"The Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered that the suspect be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded. He warned that the Command will not tolerate any act of lawlessness from anybody no matter how highly placed the person"
