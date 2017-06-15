Photos: Police recovers 87 bags of stolen rice snatched at gunpoint in Bauchi

LIB reported about the arrest of three suspects , who snatched a Toyota Hiace Bus conveying 90 bags of rice at gunpoint along Adamu Jumba Road in Bauchi State. The driver, one Yusuf Hussaini, was blindfolded and dumped aat Firo village near Gubi Dam. However, only three bags were recovered from the suspects.
This brought to a total of eighty seven (87) bags of rice so far recovered from the suspects.
The suspects arrested are as follows,:
Idom Freedom, m aged 35yrs of Ogun State
Rotshak Danladi, m aged 30yrs of Plateau State
Yakubu Mohammed, m aged 33yrs of Kogi State
