Photos: Police parade operators of illegal websites

The Nigeria Police Force today paraded four operators of illegal websites in the country. The Force Public Relations officer, Jimoh Moshood, told newsmen that the suspects operated websites that claim to be in possession of worked out solutions to different subjects for students that wrote the just concluded WAEC examinations. The suspects asked their victims to pay a certain amount of money in accounts they provided in exchange for worked out solutions in any subject. They were arrested following a tip-off. Among the suspects paraded are:
i. Chijoke Onwuachu Modestus, a 300 level student of Computer Science Micheal Okpara University, Umudike who was arrested at Umuiahia and confessed to have collected ₦400 per paper from numerous candidates, to the tune of seventy thousand naira (#70,000)
ii. 20 year old Samuel Odinaka Onwurah who was arrested at Kutunku extension layout in Gwagwalada, Abuja and confessed to have collected the sum of ninety thousand naira (#90,000) from various victims.
iii. 30 year old Patrick Uchechukwu Nwodo who was trailed and picked up at Abakpa, Nike in Enugu. He confessed to have collected the sum of forty thousand naira (#40,000) from unsuspecting victims.
iv. 20 year old Okon Effiong Joseph, a 200 level student of Public Health Department University of Calabar, who was arrested at Calabar. He has collected the sum of one hundred and twenty thousand naira (#120,000) from different candidates.
Jimoh says the suspects would soon be charged to court while effort is being intensified to arrest other operators of illegal/rogue websites currently at large.
1 comment:
Brains in the wrong hands ....
