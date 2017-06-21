Photos: Police parade eight suspected killers of Ondo APC chieftain, Olumide Odimayo

Eight suspects allegedly behind the abduction and murder of APC chieftain, Olumide Odimayo were paraded at the Ondo State Police Headquarters on Wednesday 21, May 2017.
The corpse of Odimayo, who was kidnapped last Thursday, was found by members of a local vigilante group, near Ogolo River, between Sabomi and Igbotu in Ese Odo Local Government Area of the state on Monday.
Unknown gunmen had abducted Odimayo popularly called “Londoner” at his home in Igbotu community.
More photos below...
No comments:
Post a Comment