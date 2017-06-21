 Photos: Police arrest three suspected kidnappers, rescue victim from a forest in Imo State | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

House on the Rock

House on the Rock

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Photos: Police arrest three suspected kidnappers, rescue victim from a forest in Imo State

The Imo State Police Command arrested three members of a kidnap/robbery gang who abducted a Reverend Father with Okigwe Catholic Diocese. The suspects are identified as Chinedu Odoemena, 24, Ogadimma Ajoronu, 20 and Uzoman Mejuru, 48, of Umuokpu Agbajah in Nwangele LGA of Imo state.

The priest was kidnapped and robbed of his Toyota Highlander jeep while on transit along Umuokpu Agbajah in Nwangele L.G.A by five unidentified armed men on June 16th.
Addressing newsmen during a press conference Tuesday, 20, June, at the Police Command Headquarters, Owerri, the commissioner of Police Imo State CP Chris Ezike said that on report of incident, operatives of the State Anti-Kidnapping Unit swung into action through tracking of the hoodlums.
On Sunday, June 18, the victim was successfully rescued unhurt at Umuokpu forest in Agbajah Nwangele L.G.A. of Imo State and his Toyota Highlander jeep subsequently recovered at Umuocham in Agbajah Nwangele L.G.A. The suspects were arrested in connection with the kidnap/robbery of the victim.
Suspects have confessed to the crime and are cooperating with investigation.
"They have also disclosed the identity of their cohorts. They have equally confessed to other kidnapping/robbery operations they have carried out. Operatives are on the heels of the gang members who are now at large. Investigation is in progress.
"On 18/6/2017, operatives of Ngor Okpala Division of the Command while acting on an intelligence report executed a search warrant in a shrine and house of one Chidera Njoku ‘m’ of Umuagwu Alulu in Ngor Okpala L.G.A. of Imo State where the above listed exhibits were recovered. The suspect on sighting the police operatives took to his heels. Coordinated efforts are being made to apprehend the fleeing suspect.
"The “victim’s Toyota Highlander jeep was recovered from the suspects and they have also made confessional statements to us. Investigations are ongoing. We will charge them to court. We will not rest on our oars until all the bad elements are flushed out of the state. Imo people have a right to enjoy our protection and that is what we are offering them" the CP said.
He further stated that the Imo State Police Command got intelligence and information about the activities of the suspect and with the help of a search warrant his house and shrine were searched where the human skull and other exhibits were found.
“He ran away. We have declared him wanted and his mother is with us. She is helping us in the investigation. I assure Imo people that we will get him” he said.
Posted by at 6/21/2017 05:39:00 am

5 comments:

Ike Louisa said...

The rate of kidnapping cases in this country is alarming. God save us.

21 June 2017 at 05:47
Anonymous said...

Just when you think that they have been cleaned out, more keep sprouting out like mushrooms. Is there no end to kidnapping and kidnappers in this country?

21 June 2017 at 06:19
Anonymous said...

Just when you think that they have been cleaned out, more keep sprouting out like mushrooms. Is there no end to kidnapping and kidnappers in this country?

21 June 2017 at 06:20
tsalz said...

Kidnapping crime is on d high side now

21 June 2017 at 06:45
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Amen o


... Merited happiness

21 June 2017 at 06:46

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts