Photos: Police arrest three suspected kidnappers, rescue victim from a forest in Imo State

The Imo State Police Command arrested three members of a kidnap/robbery gang who abducted a Reverend Father with Okigwe Catholic Diocese. The suspects are identified as Chinedu Odoemena, 24, Ogadimma Ajoronu, 20 and Uzoman Mejuru, 48, of Umuokpu Agbajah in Nwangele LGA of Imo state.
The priest was kidnapped and robbed of his Toyota Highlander jeep while on transit along Umuokpu Agbajah in Nwangele L.G.A by five unidentified armed men on June 16th.
Suspects have confessed to the crime and are cooperating with investigation.
"They have also disclosed the identity of their cohorts. They have equally confessed to other kidnapping/robbery operations they have carried out. Operatives are on the heels of the gang members who are now at large. Investigation is in progress.
"On 18/6/2017, operatives of Ngor Okpala Division of the Command while acting on an intelligence report executed a search warrant in a shrine and house of one Chidera Njoku ‘m’ of Umuagwu Alulu in Ngor Okpala L.G.A. of Imo State where the above listed exhibits were recovered. The suspect on sighting the police operatives took to his heels. Coordinated efforts are being made to apprehend the fleeing suspect.
"The “victim’s Toyota Highlander jeep was recovered from the suspects and they have also made confessional statements to us. Investigations are ongoing. We will charge them to court. We will not rest on our oars until all the bad elements are flushed out of the state. Imo people have a right to enjoy our protection and that is what we are offering them" the CP said.
He further stated that the Imo State Police Command got intelligence and information about the activities of the suspect and with the help of a search warrant his house and shrine were searched where the human skull and other exhibits were found.
“He ran away. We have declared him wanted and his mother is with us. She is helping us in the investigation. I assure Imo people that we will get him” he said.
5 comments:
The rate of kidnapping cases in this country is alarming. God save us.
Just when you think that they have been cleaned out, more keep sprouting out like mushrooms. Is there no end to kidnapping and kidnappers in this country?
Just when you think that they have been cleaned out, more keep sprouting out like mushrooms. Is there no end to kidnapping and kidnappers in this country?
Kidnapping crime is on d high side now
Amen o
... Merited happiness
Post a Comment