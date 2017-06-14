Photos: Police arrest suspected cultists, thugs, fraudsters with fake foreign currencies in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Commissioner of Police,CP Garba Baba Umar, on Tuesday, June 13, paraded suspects arrested for various crimes in the state.
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY/CHEATING AND BEING IN POSSESSION OF FOREIGN CURRENCY SUSPECTED TO BE COUNTERFEIT:
On the 01/6/2017 at about 0800hrs, following intelligence report, police detectives attached to Tafawa Balewa Housing Estate Division arrested the following person:
Abdulsalam Idris Garba, 28 of Yelwan Tudu
Bello Adam, aged 25, of Tambari Housing Estate Bauchi
Aliyu Muhammad, aged 18, of Konkiyel in Darazo LGA of Bauchi State
Mohammed Idris, 31,of Tongo LGA of Adamawa State
The suspects conspired and obtained the sum of one Million Naira (#1, 000, 000, 00) only from one Musa Sani Ishaq, 25, of Gwale LGA of Kano State under the false pretence that they will provide him with three boxes loaded with US Dollars.
Meanwhile, one hundred and fifty six pieces of $100 US Dollars suspected to be counterfeit was recovered from them. Suspects voluntarily confessed to the crime and are assisting the police with useful information that would lead the arrest of other members of the syndicate.
ARREST OF A SUSPECTED THUG (SARA-SUKA).
On 12/6/2017 at about 1825hrs, police detectives attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad Bauchi arrested one Tasiu Mohammed (AKA Kawule), m aged 18yrs of Karofin Madaki Ward, Bauchi. The suspect had conspired with one Abdullahi Joli now at large and went to Karofin Chiki with intent to attack one Yusuf Sirajo AKA Poison (also a suspected thug), while armed with a machete. The Machete was recovered from the suspect as exhibit. ARREST OF THREE MEMBERS OF A SYNDICATE KNOWN AS BA-BELI WHO ARE BEHIND SERIES OF EXTRA JUDICIAL KILLINGS IN THE STATE:
On 4/6/2017 at about 1930hrs, Police detectives attached to the anti-kidnapping unit successfully smashed a notorious syndicate behind the series of extra judicial killings in the State. Three suspects were arrested while others escaped to unknown destination. Those arrested include,
Iliyasu Hassan, 32 (Commander)
Isa Umar, 35 (Deputy Commander)
Haruna Isa, 40 (Member)
The suspects conspired with other gang members numbering about fiftyfr om Gwaram LGA in Jigawa State, armed with offensive weapons and stormed Durum village in Bauchi State. The group abducted one Shehu Isiaka, M aged 25yrs with intent to assassinate him but he was rescued by the police unit. The same syndicate also robbed one Wakili of same address of his GSM handsets and two wrappers valued at Seventeen Thousand Naira (#17,000.00)
Exhibits recovered from the suspects include,
Four Fabricated Guns
Two Sharp Cutlasses
One bow and arrow
Four Handsets and
Some quantities of gun powder
ARREST OF SUSPECTED CULT MEMBERS:
On 10/6/2917 at about 2030hrs, following intelligence report, police patrol team attached to Yelwa Division raided a popular Hotel in Yelwa area of Bauchi State and arrested a 14 man syndicate reasonably suspected to be secret cult members with various tatoo inscriptions on their bodies. Exhibits recovered from them include,
Three (3) Black Berets with Badges of a cult group
One (1) Black Bag
Preliminary investigation revealed that suspects went to the Hotel in Yelwa to attend the birthday party of one of their members, one Michael Mlanga, 22 of Yelwa area of Bauchi State.
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, CAR SNATCHING AND CRIMINAL MISAPPROPRIATION:
It would be recalled that on 7/6/2017 at about 11:10hrs, a white Toyota Hiace Bus with Reg. No XA 166-DRZ conveying Ninety Bags (90) of rice from the residence of one Hon. Dayyabu Chiroma of Commissioners quarters, Bauchi was allegedly snatched at gunpoint from one Yusuf Hussaini,36 of behind old Airport Bauchi.
The vehicle was snatched along Adamu Jumba Road on its way to Darazo LGA to deliver the items. The driver was blind folded and dumped at Firo village near Gubi Dam by the suspects.
However, on the 09/6/2017 following discreet investigation, the Police arrested three suspects in Nasarawa State and recovered the vehicle with only three bags of Rice.
The suspects arrested are as follows,
Idom Freedom, 35 of Ogun State
Rotshak Danladi, 30 of Plateau State and,
Yakubu Mohammed, 33 of Kogi State.
All cases are under investigation after which suspects would be charged to Court for prosecution. The Police Command has assured residents of the State of its readiness to protect lives and properties of all citizens and t maintain law and order in the State.
