Photos: Police arrest members of a syndicate allegedly behind extrajudicial killings of suspected kidnappers in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested four members of a syndicate behind series of extrajudicial killings of suspected kidnappers and cattle rustlers in the state.
Briefing newsmen at the Headquarters on Wednesday, the Commissioner of Police, Garba Baba Umar said the command sustained its crime prevention operations in order to further stem the tide of all forms of crime and criminality in the State.
"It would be recalled that during my last stakeholders meeting with various Myetti Allah groups in the state, I enjoined them to disclose the identities of the groups allegedly behind series of extra judicial killings of suspected kidnappers and cattle rustlers in the state and they vehemently denied knowledge of such syndicates."
"The groups usually take the law into their hands, go to villages in their hundreds and abduct their victims to unknown destination and kill them extra judiciously on mere allegations. When the situation continued unabated, the command set up a special team with the sole mandate to unravel the syndicate behind these dastardly acts with a view to bringing them to justice."
"However, on 26/5/2017 at about 0600hrs, following painstaking surveillance operations, the command Anti Kidnapping Unit smashed a syndicate either known as BABELI and GAMA KAI and arrested the following suspects at Runde Mountain Bauchi namely:
Adamu Abubakar, male, aged 52yrs (Gang leader)
Muhammad Lawan, male, aged 52yrs
Ahmadu Gambo, male, aged 38yrs and
Mohammed Tukur, male, aged 50yrs, all of Galambi Ward of Bauchi State.
Two fabricated guns were recovered from the suspects.
Meanwhile, one Musa Umaru, male, aged 38yrs of Barnawa village Bauchi whom they abducted with the intent to kill extra-judiciously was also rescued. Preliminary investigation revealed that the same gang abducted and killed one Tambaya Jauro,and one Ahmadu Musa at Miya District of Ganjuwa LGA of Bauchi State on May 11, 2017.
In another development, following intelligence report, on May 26th, police detectives also arrested the following suspected rapists.
Mahmud Abdullahi, male, aged 18yrs, and
Abdullahi Mohammed, male, aged 19yrs all of Bauchi town.
The Police team recovered one Tricycle (Keke NAPEP) with Reg. No. DAS 440 that was used in perpetrating the crime. The suspects would be charged to Court after diligent investigation.
"I want to assure the good people of Bauchi State that the Command under my watch will do everything possible to ensure adequate protection of lives and properties of all citizens and residents of the State," said the CP.
