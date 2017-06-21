 Photos: Police arrest female armed robbery suspect in Imo State, kill her accomplice during gun duel | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Photos: Police arrest female armed robbery suspect in Imo State, kill her accomplice during gun duel

Men of the Imo State Police Command arrested a female member of a six-man  armed robbery gang on Tuesday. One suspect simply identified as 'Wee Wee' was shot dead during the ensuing gun duel while four escaped.


It was gathered that the female suspect identified as Comfort Okon, 28,  from Akwa Ibom State and her gang members had robbed a location in 7up depot in Orlu, Imo State. 

Residents of the area raised an alarm which led to an immediate response by a team of police officers. The gunmen engaged the policemen in shootout. At the end four fled, one was killed and the woman arrested.

Confirming the incident, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Chris Ezike, said one AK 47 rifle, a motorcycle and the sum of N193,980 were recovered from the gunmen.

More photos below...



