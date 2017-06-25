Photos: Police arrest Army officer who is part of notorious kidnapper, Evan's gang

According to a statement by the police, during his confession, Evan mentioned the name of the Army officer who has collected as much as N2 million from proceeds of kidnapping.
“He mentioned multiple kidnappings, armed robberies and collection of billions of naira as ransom and mentioned his remaining gang member at large including an Army Personnel, a serving Lance Corporal in the Nigeria Army, L/Cpl Victor Chukwunonso with Army No: 09/NA/64/6317. Attached to Nigeria Army Band Corps Abatti Barracks, Surulere, Lagos, he is a native of Onitsha, Anambra State and he was arrested by IRT at about 7.pm at the Ojo Area of Lagos. Corporal Victor confessed to have followed Evans for kidnapping in Lagos State 3 times where he got N2million, N1.5million and N3 Million naira respectively as his share. Serious efforts to arrest remaining gang members are in Progress.”
