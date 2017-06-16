Photos: Police arrest 28 suspects for cattle rustling, kidnapping, robbery, others

He gave the names of the suspects as Abubakar Ibrahim, 21, Basher Shauibu, 23, Obinna Ani,37, Kenneth Edeh, 35, Uchechukwu Anoada 36, Gyang Dabo, 29, Idris Idris, 30, Denis Salami, 33, Umar Mohammed, 60, Isa Ibrahim, Lawali Ibrahim, 45, Nasiru Abubakar, 42, Murtala Ado, 38, Ahmadu Sale, Muhammed Adamu, Muhammed Abubakar, Umra Ibrahim, Mohammed Umara. Items recovered from the suspects include five AK 47 rifles, two locally made Baretta pistols, AK 47 live ammunition and cartridges, 18 locally-made rifles of different calibres, 27 rounds of live ammunition, 20 rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition, five magazines and 50 cattle.
According to Moshood, the suspected cattle rustler, kidnapper and notorious armed robber, Ali Bello, alias Zugange, was arrested in Minna, Niger state on May 20th. He confessed to being part of a 17-man robbery gang terrorizing Niger, Kaduna state, Abuja and Kogi.
He added that team of IGP Special Tactical Squad (STS), acting on a tipoff, intercepted and arrested some of the suspects that conspired within themselves and forcefully broke into Rukayya Blocks Industry at Haudawa Danmaliki Kano where they killed the security guard and made away with one unit of motor vehicle tipper truck with Reg. No. KRV 858 XB.
He said the suspects confessed to the crime. Moshood stated that all the suspects would be charged to court on completion of investigation.
No comments:
Post a Comment