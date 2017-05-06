 Photos: Passengers stranded as Bridge from Niger state to Lagos state collapses after heavy downpour | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 5 June 2017

Photos: Passengers stranded as Bridge from Niger state to Lagos state collapses after heavy downpour

Many passengers were left stranded after a bridge that links passengers from Niger state to Lagos state collapsed after a heavy downpour. The collapsed portion of the bridge is at Gidan Mai Village, along Mokwa-Makera highway in Niger state.

Men of the Federal Road Safety Commission FRSC are already at the scene to help ease the traffic which is currently on a standstill. See more photos after the cut.



Posted by at 6/05/2017 05:44:00 pm

5 comments:

Matt said...

There is no bridge that connects niger state to lagos state because we don't share border or boundary with niger state so you have made and error there in the title.

5 June 2017 at 17:51
Anonymous said...

May Allah destroyed buhari family

5 June 2017 at 17:53
livingstone chibuike said...

too bad

5 June 2017 at 18:10
Okowright Balaxy said...

Substandard bridge. Hope no one died.

5 June 2017 at 18:14
oiza said...

Anything would happen in Nigeria the state and federal govt would claim they are structuring roads but they keep on working on the roads they use often

5 June 2017 at 18:22

Post a Comment

