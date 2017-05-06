Photos: Passengers stranded as Bridge from Niger state to Lagos state collapses after heavy downpour

Men of the Federal Road Safety Commission FRSC are already at the scene to help ease the traffic which is currently on a standstill. See more photos after the cut.
There is no bridge that connects niger state to lagos state because we don't share border or boundary with niger state so you have made and error there in the title.
May Allah destroyed buhari family
too bad
Substandard bridge. Hope no one died.
Anything would happen in Nigeria the state and federal govt would claim they are structuring roads but they keep on working on the roads they use often
