Tuesday, 13 June 2017

Photos: Partially naked Abuja indigenes stage protest over perceived marginalization by FG

Indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, today trooped out to stage a protest against the Federal government over claims of marginalization.

The indigenes who carried placards, threatened to issue quit notice to residents of the area as they were being marginalized. Some of the protesters were partially naked as they joined in the protest. More photos after the cut.





CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

The funny thing is that even the indigenes in the national assembly r doing nada to push their interest. How is it possible that the fct minister has never been an indigene? Meanwhile it can't happen in other states...

Long live LIB

13 June 2017 at 18:09
Anonymous said...

The country is on 🔥...on a ticking time bomb 💣

13 June 2017 at 18:25

