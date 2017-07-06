Photos: Parents of triplets detained at Benue hospital over unpaid bills return to their thatched mud hut

The Anongos and their triplets are finally back home at Gwande village, Benue State three weeks after they welcomed their children.
The couple, who are parents to four other children, were detained at the General Hospital, Makurdi over their inability to pay N77,600 bills. See previous report here
Ukan Kurugh, who took up their case said Mr Anongo, a farmer and his wife have promised to quit childbearing. Read his post below:
"Gwande Village is about 2 kilometers after Agan Toll Gate, Makurdi on the Makurdi-Lafia Road, close to Daudu. That is the home of Mr. & Mrs. Dennis Anongo who have been blessed with a bouncing set of triplets that were delivered about 3 weeks ago at the General Hospital Northbank, Makurdi.The trip to the country home of the Anongo's came as
a follow up to the aid I have been able to garner for them using the social media. The lovely new babies would be brought occasionally to the hospital for medical checkups and immunization for a period of time as it is the case with new born babies. However, it should be recalled that, in one of my posts, I had noted that, an eye witness had lamented the deplorable state of the accommodation Mr. Dennis and the wife have back home. A single thatched room that leaks at rainfall and which is not really befitting for the triplets.
Well, part of the good news that accompanied my visit was that, an Abuja based architect of Benue State origin who also saw the updates I have been making about the triplets and the humble nature of their parents, has asked me to go and see out the condition of their home with a view of building a 2 bedroom apartment to house the family as soon as possible, hence the triplets needed better care and enhanced accommodation.It is a matter of fact that, Mr. & Mrs. Dennis Anongo are compressed in one room with 7 children, totaling 9 people to now squat in the shanty apartment. The Anongos had 4 children prior to the pregnancy that brought the triplets, bringing the number of children to 7. Mr. Anongo, a subsistence farmer however has agreed to quit with childbearing at this point.
More photos below...It is no doubt therefore, that the Anongos need a better accommodation, as what they have can not sustain them, especially for the triplets who need the best of accommodations they can get. I was particularly satisfied with the level of serenity I saw around the triplets who were well bath and neatly dressed and each sleeping in their respective nets. The trip also allowed me to present the financial donation of N38,000 from the Catholic Women Organization (CWO) in the United Kingdom.I sincerely take out this time to appreciate all those who have contributed and are still contributing to the welfare of the triplets. Indeed they are a blessing. It remains my singular prayer that, the almighty God rewards you abundantly and give us the grace to do more for the under-privileged.
3 comments:
I'm still so surprise that houses like this still exists.. No development in villages so tell me why cities wouldn't congested? Federal/ state government should make it mandatory that work should be carried out on villages/rural areas.
Even in benue this type of house still they exist, nawa o.
Reduced me to tears reading this
Post a Comment