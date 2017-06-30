One person has been confirmed dead and scores sustained bullet wounds after a war broke out between the Vikings and the Black Axe in Ugep, Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State on Thursday, June 29th.
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Friday, 30 June 2017
Photos: One killed, scores injured as rival cult groups Vikings and Black Axe clash in Ugep, Cross River state
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/30/2017 12:02:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment