Photos: One killed as security operatives shoot irate youths protesting alleged killing of young man by a soldier in Kaduna

Residents of Ungwan Television on Friday took to the streets to protest against the alleged killing of a youth by a soldier.
The deceased identified as Sunny, (pictured on mustard shirt and jeans) was allegedly shot dead by a soldier at the popular Command Secondary School, by Sabo Express Road, Kaduna.
The 1 Division, Nigerian Army, confirmed that its soldier had fired on some youths suspected to have encroached into the school and one of them was hit and died on the spot.
"The matter is being investigated and details will be made available as the become available. the Division's Spokesman, Col. Kingsley Umoh said.
"The General Officer Commanding appeals to law abiding citizens to remain calm and go about their daily lawful duties." he added.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abdulrahman Ahmed, who confirmed the incident said a vehicle of the joint security outfit Operation Yaki was burnt by the irate residents who trooped to the streets demanding for justice.
"The situation is now very calm," Ahmed told newsmen.
The DCP also disclosed that the body of the deceased had been taken to the mortuary, as investigation continues.
An eyewitness, Joshua Ayo, who spoke to Arise News, said the deceased Sunny, a Yoruba boy was packing sand in front of the Military school when the soldiers ordered to stop.
"The boy who is a Yoruba Christian pleaded with the soldier to allow him pack the sand to get something to eat today, since he was packing inside gutter that belongs to nobody."
"The soldier got angry and shouted, 'Who the hell is this bloody civilian to argue with me?' and the boy was approaching him when the soldier again said, 'And you advancing towards me?'
"And before one could say Jack Robinson we heard gunshot and people around ran away, then another gunshot that attracted people from other places," Ayo said.
He further explained that it was when other people started running down that those who were running away turned back to join them.
"On getting back to the spot, the soldier was nowhere to be found: we only met the lifeless body of the boy in the pool of his own blood, stone dead." He concluded.
The youths then carried the dead body of the boy and laid his corpse directly at the entrance of the Command Secondary Schools.
