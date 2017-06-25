 Photos: One killed as fight breaks out among Hausa youths in Sapele | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Sunday, 25 June 2017

Photos: One killed as fight breaks out among Hausa youths in Sapele

A fight broke out among some Hausa young men at Shell Road, Sapele, Delta State on Saturday, June 24.  It is not clear what led to the fight. According to Sapele Olofofo, one man was killed. See photos after the cut




Posted by at 6/25/2017 06:07:00 pm

6 comments:

Francis Orjiakor said...

The igbos would be happy. Confusion among their enemies.

25 June 2017 at 18:09
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Na wa o


... Merited happiness

25 June 2017 at 18:16
The Observer said...

Oct 1st is still months away, the lord has started fighting for his people. BIAFRA must stand.the labours of heroes past shall never be in vain

25 June 2017 at 18:17
John - Visit www.PenisEnlargementGym.com If You Want A Bigger Penis said...

they cannot even have peace among themselves?

25 June 2017 at 18:28
Lara said...

this is the reason why southern nigerians especially the igbos do not want a country with these northerners anymore. violence and blood shed is the only thing that they

click here now for penis enlargement

know. if they don't bring trouble on others, they would bring the trouble on themselves.

25 June 2017 at 18:32
Adam - Go To PenisEnlargementGym.com For A Larger Manhood. said...

hausa and fight!

25 June 2017 at 18:33

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts