Photos: One killed as fight breaks out among Hausa youths in Sapele
A fight broke out among some Hausa young men at Shell Road, Sapele, Delta State on Saturday, June 24. It is not clear what led to the fight. According to Sapele Olofofo, one man was killed. See photos after the cut
6 comments:
The igbos would be happy. Confusion among their enemies.
Na wa o
... Merited happiness
Oct 1st is still months away, the lord has started fighting for his people. BIAFRA must stand.the labours of heroes past shall never be in vain
they cannot even have peace among themselves?
this is the reason why southern nigerians especially the igbos do not want a country with these northerners anymore. violence and blood shed is the only thing that they
click here now for penis enlargement
know. if they don't bring trouble on others, they would bring the trouble on themselves.
hausa and fight!
Post a Comment