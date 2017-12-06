Photos of Sen. Dino Melaye addressing supporters right before unknown gunmen invaded the venue

The protest which started around 11am turned bloody when unknown gunmen, who invaded the venue of protest from the Nataco Junction brandishing different guns and cutlasses started shooting into different direction sending people scampering for safety including journalists.
Motorists and market women along the Lokoja-Abuja highway also scampered for safety after hearing the gunshots. The shooting continued for a while before more security operatives arrived.
However, before the arrival of security operatives and the state commissioner of Police, five persons have been shot and two feared dead.
