"Stupid jobless poor hungry Nigerian,
I sold my soul to satan so what ??it's my life and soul so i decide on which master to trade it with . i don't want no heaven without money. hail satan . ndi asiri dot com". More photos after the cut.
Monday, 26 June 2017
Photos of Nigerian lady who says she has sold her soul to Satan
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/26/2017 12:26:00 pm
