 Photos of Nigerian lady who says she has sold her soul to Satan | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 26 June 2017

Photos of Nigerian lady who says she has sold her soul to Satan

Nigerian girl, Diane Emily Kamsi, who resides in South Africa, says she has sold her soul to Satan and that Nigerians should leave her alone. On her page, she wrote;
 "Stupid jobless poor hungry Nigerian, I sold my soul to satan so what ??it's my life and soul so i decide on which master to trade it with . i don't want no heaven without money. hail satan . ndi asiri dot com".  More photos after the cut.

Posted by at 6/26/2017 12:26:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts