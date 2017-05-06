Photos of Apostle Suleman's wife, Lizy and their children in London

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Their children though...😩
ok o-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Hmmmm so they travelled to london for one week midterm, all this pastors una do well
lovely family.
Good for them... dee
Beautiful family.
Congratulations to them.
They might be on holidays My niece is already on summer holidays.
Welcome back Willie
wow i hope he wont find another hand bag there oh , randy man using the name of God to lie hisssssssssssssssssssssss
Beautiful and lovely family
Thank God say him get more female children...God is great
How come they all look local upon the pastor's flamboyant lifestyle!
Post a Comment
13 comments:
Their children though...😩
ok o
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Hmmmm so they travelled to london for one week midterm, all this pastors una do well
lovely family.
Good for them... dee
Beautiful family.
Congratulations to them.
They might be on holidays
My niece is already on summer holidays.
Welcome back Willie
wow i hope he wont find another hand bag there oh , randy man using the name of God to lie hisssssssssssssssssssssss
Beautiful and lovely family
Thank God say him get more female children...God is great
How come they all look local upon the pastor's flamboyant lifestyle!
Post a Comment