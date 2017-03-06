Photos: NTA mast vandalised in Osun State

Unidentified people have vandalised a transmission mast believed to belong to the National Television of Nigeria (NTA) in Oko road, Ejigbo, Osun State.
Ashy Jay, the Media Assistant to the Rt. Hon. Najeem Salaam Folasayo in Osun State gave the security alert on social media Friday afternoon.
According to him, he said eyes witness at the scene said the vadalisation of the mast started on Thursday, June 1, 2017.
He said they saw some men in a van with suspected FG plate number and some policemen stopping vehicles along Oko road cautioning drivers that Engineers are working on the site and that the mast could fall any moment.
He, however, said the Nigerian Police and Civil Defence operatives have visited the scene as nor of them, nor the leader of the town was informed of the act if they were ordered by the Federal government or NTA to carry out the destruction.
AS IF THE THING WAS BEING MADE USE OF BEFORE SEF ... THEY'RE ONLY HELPING THEM GET RID OF THEIR OLD AND OUTDATED EQUIPMENTS
