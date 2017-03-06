 Photos: NTA mast vandalised in Osun State | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Saturday, 3 June 2017

Photos: NTA mast vandalised in Osun State

Unidentified people have vandalised a transmission mast believed to belong to the National Television of Nigeria (NTA) in Oko road, Ejigbo, Osun State. 
Ashy Jay, the Media Assistant to the  Rt. Hon. Najeem Salaam Folasayo in Osun State gave the security alert on social media Friday afternoon.
According to him, he said eyes witness at the scene said the vadalisation of the mast started on Thursday, June 1, 2017.
He said they saw some men in a van with suspected FG plate number and some policemen stopping vehicles along Oko road cautioning drivers that Engineers are working on the site and that the mast could fall any moment.
Jay said the eyewitness surprisingly found out that the men working on the site were not engineers but vandals vandalising the mast with some welding machines, gas cylinder and were also spotted with a long lorry which they used in loading some bars from the vandalised mast.
He, however, said the Nigerian Police and Civil Defence operatives have visited the scene as nor of them, nor the leader of the town was informed of the act if they were ordered by the Federal government or NTA to carry out the destruction.

Posted by at 6/03/2017 04:57:00 am

1 comment:

Manuel Kunmi said...

AS IF THE THING WAS BEING MADE USE OF BEFORE SEF ... THEY'RE ONLY HELPING THEM GET RID OF THEIR OLD AND OUTDATED EQUIPMENTS

3 June 2017 at 07:55

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts