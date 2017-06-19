Photos: Notorious phone and bag snatcher nabbed in Delta State

A member of a notorious phone and bag snatching gang was apprehended at the Ime-Obi area in Agbor, Delta state on Saturday night, June 17.
The 22-year-old suspect, Chijioke Kanu and his gang members attacked a young girl, snatched her bag and tried to flee on their motorcycle. However, luck ran out on him when a member of Agbor Gha Ihun security group, who coincidentally was at the spot of the incident, heard the shout of the victim and gave the bag snatchers a chase with his car.
The suspect said he is a member of a three-man gang specialized in the snatching of handbags and handsets. He identified members of his gang as: Tony Collins Idegbekwu,a bricklayer and Emma, an Okada rider.
During interrogation, Chijioke confessed that he is a cultist and was initiated at the of 17years. He claimed that he was influenced into crime by Emma.
"Collins, Emma and i,were on our way to buy weed around Oza House area in Agbor-Obi around 8pm on Saturday night when we saw a young girl with a handbag,attacked her and made away with her handbag. I am a Jambite,i want to read Political Science in University of Benin-City. If i am pardoned i will not go into crime again."
Source: Christian Onwugbolu
No comments:
Post a Comment