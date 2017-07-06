Photos: Nigerian Pastor and his wife welcome their first child after 32 years of childlessness

Rev Michael and his wife Christiana Ewache welcomed a beautiful baby girl after 32 years of marriage. Rev. Ewache is the founder of the Glory of of His Majesty Ministry, Markurdi, Benue State. The baby was born on Monday, 5th of June at the National Hospital, Abuja.The evangelist posted the photos on his Facebook page and wrote:
More photos below..."God comes late when He wants to come big, He is never too late. He visited my family"
7 comments:
God is great.
She's beautiful and what a blessing of a life time for them. Mehnnnn she's going to live life with God's endless favor
Although its may tarry but wait upon the patiently because it will surely come to pass. It is only my King "Jesus" that can do a miraculous thing like this. Thank you Jesus for blessing this family with baby Majesty. You alone is Worthy.
Congrats to them
Everything written about him is GREAT! Don't b fooled wen things r not moving in ur 'own' direction, he needs u to look DEEP and apprentice his awesomeness... Welcome ur Majesty
Glory Alleluia!
