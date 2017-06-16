Photos: Nigerian man suprises his wife with a Benz GLK 350 just to say "Thank You" and "I love you"

A Nigerian man recently surprised his wife with a Benz GLK 350 just to show love and gratitude to her. Instagram page @aaaawwwhh, who packaged the surprise wrote;
"Part 1: so we got a call from @jahs_own wanting to put a smile on wifey's face.Imagine you waking up and you have absolutely no idea what the day got for you...... *clears throat* so you are just sitting on your own jejely and a Benz GLK 350 comes knocking with a royal hug
....... there was absolutely 'NO OCCASION' just a way of saying 'thank you' and 'I love you'
Ladies and Gentlemen, Nigerian men are the MOST romantic men alive, if your man is not like @Jahs_own then you MIGHT just be in the wrong relationship #lol or if he is not romantic, just give him our contact......... I salute all 'Yoruba Angle's' out there making efforts to put a smile on your loved ones faces, we pray money will never finish in your hands in Jesus name Love is such a powerful weapon, that we only pray we find our soul mates, I pray we marry the right person in Jesus name, the one that would love you more than you can imagine, the one that would always be giving you a ROYAL HUG"
