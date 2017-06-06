Photos: Nigerian man arrested in Cambodia for raping Indonesian woman at knifepoint

Police have arrested a Nigerian man for allegedly raping a 22-year-old Indonesian tourist in Siem Reap, a resort town in Cambodia.
The suspect identified as Nyong John ESIN, born on March 29 1979 in Oron, Akwa Ibom. He has been living in Siem Reap since 2015.
The suspect was arrested on June 1 2017 in a PTT petrol station situated in Chongkaosou village, Sok Raam commune, Siem Reap.
The victim arrived in Siem Reap on May 31 2017 at 6AM by bus from Vietnam. Esin, who has since confessed to the crime, approached her pretending to be a Khmer national and to know several tourist places.
Psycho path
