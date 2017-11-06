 Photos: Nigerian man arrested in Kenya for allegedly raping 19-year-old Nigerian student and campus beauty queen | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 11 June 2017

Photos: Nigerian man arrested in Kenya for allegedly raping 19-year-old Nigerian student and campus beauty queen

A Nigerian man arrested in Kenya has denied raping current Miss United States International University Africa (USIU).
 
The suspect identified as Daniel Entony Daberechukwu denied raping the campus beauty, Nneka Enyantu Obi, who is also Nigerian. She was crowned on Thursday, November 17, 2016 at Thika Road Mall Convention Centre.



Daberechukwu is said to have committed the offence on March 19 after the complainant attended a friend’s birthday party at Thika Road Mall, Nairobi, where the accused was in attendance.

Police allege that all the friends attending the party were drinking alcohol and enjoying the music until 11pm when they switched clubs around the campus. The court heard that around 1.30am, the complainant and Daniel left for the hostel.

It is then that Daniel allegedly offered to escort the complainant to her room since she was too drunk. Police allege that Daberechukwu started kissing the complainant along the corridors. It is reported that instead of taking her to the room, he took her to his room.

She woke up to find herself on his bed, while Daniel was on the floor. It wasn’t until she reached her room that she realised her panty was missing and her privates were in pain.

Daniel has since denied the charge and was set free on Sh500,000 bond and ordered to deposit his passport in court. The matter came for hearing on June 9.
Source: Standard Digital Kenya
