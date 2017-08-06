Photos: Nigerian Army arrests two impostors in Delta

The Nigerian Army says troops of 3 Battalion Nigerian Army operating in parts of Delta State earlier today arrested two impostors. A statement released by the Army spokesperson, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, says the arrested impostors namely Emejo Benedict and Onwusuluke Kelechi, were dressed in military camouflage uniform while extorting money from commercial tricycle (KEKE NAPEP) drivers and molesting their fellow civilians along Nnebisi Road, Asaba, Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State.
The suspects have since been handed over to Nigerian Police in Asaba.
In the statement, the Army enjoined the general public to be more vigilant and security conscious because of the activities of these impostors.
It advised the public to report anyone claiming to be a soldier outside designated military locations.
No comments:
Post a Comment