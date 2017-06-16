Photos: Newlywed, Ahmed Musa pays familiarization tour at Kano State Police Headquarters

Former Captain of the Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Leicester City of England Midfielder, Ahmad Musa paid a familiarization tour at Bompai Divisional Police Headquarters on Wednesday, 14th June.
It will be recalled that the footballer got married to his second wife, Juliet in Abuja, a month after divorcing his first wife and mother of his two children, Jamila.
He was led round the offices and surroundings of the Station by the Spokesperson of Kano State Police Command DSP Magaji Musa Majia and the Divisional Police Officer, DSP Daniel Amah.
In his reaction, the Former Captain expressed confidence in the Nigeria Police Force after seeing the practical transformation that took place in the Station.
Ahmed Musa who is very proud of being a Nigerian said, the Nigeria Police under the leadership of IGP Ibrahim K. Idris is really transforming into the International Police Standard.
