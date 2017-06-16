Photos: Newborn baby found dumped in a waste bin in Calabar

A newborn baby was found abandoned near a waste bin in Calabar, Cross River State capital on Friday morning, June 16. A Calabar-based Facebook user Joy Udo Abasi posted the photos & wrote:
"God why are some women evil. My people we saw this baby in the waste bin this morning" More photos after the cut...
3 comments:
Some women don't know what they are doing.God gave you a gift but you thow it away in the bin.Don't they know some we men spend their life time praying and hopING for a child?.Wrose still,why not leave the child near an orphanage,a church or besides a good home.Don't make mistakes u'll regret for the rest of your life
May God forgive those mothers throwing their babies dey don't know the implications
Oh Jesus dey dint say if d baby is alive or not. Hope d baby is alive period
Post a Comment