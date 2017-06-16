 Photos: Newborn baby found dumped in a waste bin in Calabar | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 16 June 2017

Photos: Newborn baby found dumped in a waste bin in Calabar

A newborn baby was found abandoned near a waste bin in Calabar, Cross River State capital on Friday morning, June 16. A Calabar-based Facebook user Joy Udo Abasi posted the photos & wrote:
"God why are some women evil. My people we saw this baby in the waste bin this morning" More photos after the cut...



Joy Okwuwa said...

Some women don't know what they are doing.God gave you a gift but you thow it away in the bin.Don't they know some we men spend their life time praying and hopING for a child?.Wrose still,why not leave the child near an orphanage,a church or besides a good home.Don't make mistakes u'll regret for the rest of your life

16 June 2017 at 15:40
Anonymous said...

May God forgive those mothers throwing their babies dey don't know the implications

16 June 2017 at 15:53
Esther Norah said...

Oh Jesus dey dint say if d baby is alive or not. Hope d baby is alive period

16 June 2017 at 15:54

