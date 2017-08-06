 Photos: Newborn baby found abandoned in uncompleted building in Benin city, rescued alive. | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 8 June 2017

Photos: Newborn baby found abandoned in uncompleted building in Benin city, rescued alive.

A newborn baby girl was found abandoned in an uncompleted building by Winners road in Benin city, Edo state yesterday. Facebook user, Arnold Efeoghene, who found the baby, shared some photos of the child online and wrote:

"Some people are really wicked. I found dis baby in an uncompleted building dis morning, by winners road, sapele road, benin city. But tank God she is alive and she has been taking care of".






