Photos: Medical Director, National Ear Centre Aminu Bakare dies after he slumped while praying at mosque in Kaduna

The Medical Director of the National Ear Care Centre, Kaduna, Aminu Bakare, is dead.
He died at a private hospital in Kaduna around 7:27 p.m. on Monday, June 26. Bakare, an indigene of Adamawa State is survived by one wife and three children.
“He slumped while performing ablution for maghrib prayers around 6:47 p.m. yesterday night at Sultan Bello Mosque and was immediately rushed to Giwa Hospital where he died,” a family member Mr. Sani said.
He was buried according to Islamic rite today, at 1 p.m.
The deceased was an associate professor and Ear Nose and Throat surgeon at Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria.
