 Photos: Man allegedly flees after beating his wife and daughters in Lagos | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 19 June 2017

Photos: Man allegedly flees after beating his wife and daughters in Lagos

An abusive man, who was earlier arrested and detained at Okokomaiko Police Station, Lagos, for domestic abuse,  has struck again.

According to lawyer and human right activist, Emeka Ugwuonye, who received a distress call from the woman, she and her two daughters, Kafka and Chidimma are nursing wounds sustained from the beating he gave them on Saturday night, June 17th. Read the story after the cut...







Posted by at 6/19/2017 04:09:00 pm

14 comments:

Amos Mohammed said...

This is wrong.

19 June 2017 at 16:12
GALORE said...

Why did he run? 🏃

Shameless @GENTRY brother


@Galore

19 June 2017 at 16:13
Anonymous said...

Widen beating is endemic in Nigerian society in my honest opinion.

19 June 2017 at 16:15
Joyous babe, Linda Ikeji FIrst Cousin said...

Some men are animals

19 June 2017 at 16:17
Anonymous said...

He must be the life president of the wife beaters society
Oga Gentry is the chairman
Government should not put sand sand in his garri too o
Wife beating is too sweet

19 June 2017 at 16:17
Anonymous said...

I know some of you reading this here are equally guilty of spouse abuse whether it is physical violence or emotional or financial abuse
You may escape undetected in Nigeria but you can't hide from God, you know yourself.

19 June 2017 at 16:18
Anonymous said...

Mr Uchenna, next time you beat my sister, we will kidnap you collect all your money then kill you and use the money to relocate my sister and her children in Canada.
Watch your self because we will come with stealth!

19 June 2017 at 16:20
OSINANL said...

Beast of a man...

19 June 2017 at 16:20
OSINANL said...

Beast of a man...

19 June 2017 at 16:21
anonymous said...

Pls my fellow Nigerians I need your help,i am a graduate and married with a kid,my second kid die because i couldn't take him to private hospital for proper care. I was in Europe for 3 years but,things were not going well instead of me to end up in jail doing all sort of runs i decided to come back to meet my family. Since then i have not been able to secure a job it has been from hand to mouth due to this the small restaurant my wife was managing folded. I am owing 2yrs rent of 700k and my Son school fee. The landlord threatens to send me out soon and i don't want my son out of school. I have been to several interviews but it all turned out to be something else, i think of running away and leave my wife and son because the shame is too much we can't even eat. Pls i need your help whatever you can help me with or of you have a job offer for me I'll be greatful.Pls help cover my shame You will not be put to shame. Amen. my e-mail is bankyade78@yahoo.com

19 June 2017 at 16:21
Anonymous said...

I'm sure the stupid police at the station must have said madam please go and settle this na domestic matter. Must someone be killed before the police act??

19 June 2017 at 16:21
livingstone chibuike said...

some men ar not worthy to b called dad

19 June 2017 at 16:22
Davido's driver said...

not sure I want to get married

19 June 2017 at 16:39
Clara said...

it seems the man does not have paid employment if NOT he would not just run away like

want to get a bigger penis? click here now

that. his wife would be able to trace him to his office easily and he would regret it.

19 June 2017 at 16:44

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts