Thursday, 22 June 2017

Photos: Man allegedly caught in Owerri spraying his urine on cucumbers he sells

A man was caught today in Owerri, Imo State, spraying the cucumbers he was selling with liquid in a bottle believed to be his urine.

According to Ifeanyi Njoku, he was forced by the mob to drink the urine and also eat the cucumbers.
"It took him over 20 minutes before he accepted to drink it" he wrote. Another photo after the cut.



13 comments:

MUFC said...

His urine can't be that clean na...

22 June 2017 at 21:05
tsalz said...

Evilmen gang

22 June 2017 at 21:05
GALORE said...

Just imagine?

In fact I stopped eating cucumber sinxe after that Miss @Anambra or whatever state she came from was using Cucumber as alternative for DILDO on her lesbian mate



@Galore

22 June 2017 at 21:07
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Na Waoo

22 June 2017 at 21:10
Anonymous said...

I bet he's hausa

22 June 2017 at 21:12
Anonymous said...

I bet he's hausa

22 June 2017 at 21:12
Vivian Reginalds said...

Ndi IMO Dalu nu oo
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 June 2017 at 21:18
Umberto said...

what is it with these people? that is the reason why he is going

to remain a cucumber seller for the rest of his life. how can you spray urine on what human beings are going to eat.

22 June 2017 at 21:19
Dizzieangel said...

The wicked shall never go unpunished #Godiswatching

22 June 2017 at 21:32
GALORE said...

Yes. And they are GOAT �� ��



@Galore

22 June 2017 at 21:53
Cynhams Cakes, Abuja. said...

Its water they normally use. Maybe the water was slightly coloured.

22 June 2017 at 21:57
Kelvin Ogbaji said...

Some people can be wicked shaa

22 June 2017 at 22:04
OSINANL said...

I bet he's an aboki

22 June 2017 at 22:08

