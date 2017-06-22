Photos: Man allegedly caught in Owerri spraying his urine on cucumbers he sells

A man was caught today in Owerri, Imo State, spraying the cucumbers he was selling with liquid in a bottle believed to be his urine.
According to Ifeanyi Njoku, he was forced by the mob to drink the urine and also eat the cucumbers."It took him over 20 minutes before he accepted to drink it" he wrote. Another photo after the cut.
13 comments:
His urine can't be that clean na...
Evilmen gang
Just imagine?
In fact I stopped eating cucumber sinxe after that Miss @Anambra or whatever state she came from was using Cucumber as alternative for DILDO on her lesbian mate
@Galore
Na Waoo
I bet he's hausa
I bet he's hausa
Ndi IMO Dalu nu oo
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
what is it with these people? that is the reason why he is going
want to get a bigger penis? click here now
to remain a cucumber seller for the rest of his life. how can you spray urine on what human beings are going to eat.
The wicked shall never go unpunished #Godiswatching
Yes. And they are GOAT �� ��
@Galore
Its water they normally use. Maybe the water was slightly coloured.
Some people can be wicked shaa
I bet he's an aboki
Post a Comment